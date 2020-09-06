Less than two months into the National Consumer Promo, a total of 131 new Dangote millionaires have emerged across the nation in the ongoing Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies Promo Season 2 in which a total sum of N1 billion would be given out to the cement consumers.

The promo, which kicked off in July and is expected to produce 1,000 millionaires, according to the Director of Marketing, Dangote Cement, Funmi Sanni, is already achieving its set objectives.

Sanni said the promo was appropriately and deliberately designed to run at this time to cushion the effects and impact of COVID-19 on businesses and families, which is the core objective of staging it.

The winners, who were presented with dummy cheques, have all received credit alerts during the presentation ceremonies, which held in several cities across the nation.

Speaking at the prize presentation ceremonies, she noted that the promotion was to encourage the customers to continue patronizing the product, which according to her, is the best in the country.

She said the company had been making efforts to satisfy its teeming customers to the fullest, adding that apart from the premium quality of the product, the firm has also introduced several customer-driven promotional offers in order to keep their relationship intact.

According to her, a customer could only win the N1 million cash prize on collection of the scratch cards that each carries letter D, A, N, G, O, T and E to make up the name DANGOTE.

She added that other prizes to be won include motorbikes, tricycles, TV sets, recharge cards, among other prizes in the promotion that will end on November 5.

Chief Commercial Officer, Dangote Group, Rabiu Umar, said following the negative impact of COVID-19 on the economy, Dangote Cement decided to award the total of N1 billion to 1,000 winners across the country.

According to him, Dangote Cement Company deemed it fit to continue with the second phase of the promo, tagged Bag of Goodies 2, in order to give back to the society to cushion the effects of the pandemic.

Umar noted that the promo was like palliative to the teeming customers in the wake of the pandemic as most of them had suffered economic hardship caused by the coronavirus.

He said: “Despite effects of COVID-19 on global economy, Dangote cement company has decided to go ahead with the Bag of Goodies promo in order to give back to the society.

“This promo is like a palliative to our teeming customers who have suffered economic hardship, occasioned by the pandemic.

“Therefore, this would at least cushion the effects of the pandemic.

“We feel that despite the pandemic, it is worthy to put a smile on the face of our teeming customers across the country.

“I am sure we have achieved our aim in this round of the promo.”

At the prize giving event held in Lagos, Ayodele Benjamin, one of the star winners, described the alert as touching, announcing to the gathering that it is the highest amount of money he has ever received in his life.

Benjamin stated that the prize from Dangote Cement is touching and divine because his wife just gave birth to a baby boy few days ago.

He urged other cement consumers to continue patronizing Dangote Cement brand as it is trustworthy and has the interest of all stakeholders at heart.

Another winner, Adufe Adetunji, said Dangote has become a household name in giving back to customers and consumers.

According to Adetunji, Dangote Cement promised to make 1,000 Nigerians become billionaires and has kept his promise by enabling winners get alerts today.

One of the N1 million prize winners in Kano, Abubakar Makoda, said he owns three block companies and only uses Dangote cement for production, adding that he buys over 200 bags of the product daily.

Makoda narrated that as he buys the product, he keeps on keeping the scratch cards found in each bag of the cement until he got all the letters that make up the name DANGOTE, which made him the winner of N1 million cash prize.

While thanking Dangote Cement company for the gesture, Makoda promised to continue using the cement calling on the general public to be buying the product.

Another winner, Grace Ezigbo, said she won the cash prize after she asked her workers, working in her block company, Alabamu Block Company, to be keeping the scratch found in each bag of the cement.

Ezigbo said: “That is how I kept collecting the cards until i got all the letters that made up DANGOTE.

“I’m now a millionaire.

“I’m happy.

“I thank God and I thank Dangote cement company.

“I will keep advertising this company forever.”