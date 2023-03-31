$130,000 Sex Crime: Trump’s Lawyers say ex-President won’t be handcuffed as he enters dock

The embattled former US President, Donald Trump will not be put in handcuffs when he attends court in New York next week, his lawyer has said.

When asked on ABC News how he expected the arraignment to unfold, Joe Tacopina replied he was “sure (the prosecutors) will try and get every ounce of publicity they can from this thing”, but added “the president will not be put in handcuffs”.

He added: “I understand they’re going to be closing off blocks around the courthouse, shutting down the courthouse.

“We’ll go in there…plead not guilty, start talking about filing motions, which we will do immediately and very aggressively, regarding the legal viability of this case

Reports said prosecutors in New York are preparing for Trump’s surrender to court officials, after he became the first US president to be charged with a crime

Trump’s legal team said they have not seen the charges yet, but that what Trump has done “is not even close to a crime”

Prosecutors have been investigating the payment of hush money to an adult film star prior to Trump’s election in 2016

Former porn star Stormy Daniels claims she had an adulterous affair with the former president, and was paid $130,000 to keep quiet

The payment was legal – but Trump allegedly recorded it as a business expense. Falsifying business records is illegal in New York

Trump is expected to appear in court to face the charges and enter a plea in New York next Tuesday

He denies wrongdoing, and the affair, saying the indictment is “political persecution” BBC