Four men have been nabbed in Kaduna State for drugging and gang-raping a 13-year-old girl.

This was disclosed by the Kaduna State Ministry of Human Services and Social Development on its Twitter handle on Saturday.

According to the Ministry, the girl was drugged before being gang-raped by the four men, who later dumped her underneath a parked vehicle near her house.

It said after hours of frantic search, the victim was found by a relative and immediately taken to the hospital.

It tweeted further: “While the ongoing conversation on #SayNoToRapists continues, the monstrous practitioners have not shown signs of slowing down. In Kaduna, we are currently following a case of alleged gang-rape by a group of men on a 13 year old girl.

“The survivor was, apparently drugged and raped by the 4 ‘scums’, taken on a motorcycle driven by an unsuspecting biker and dumped underneath a parked car close to her house. After hours of frantic search, she was found by a relative. She was immediately taken to the hospital.

“The 4 rapists & 1 collaborator have since been apprehended & the case moved from the @PoliceNG Division to the State CIID HQ in Kaduna. After investigation, the men will be charged before a court of competent jurisdiction. @HafsatMohBaba has indicated interest in the case.

“The blame is on perpetrators whenever there’s rape. It is each one of us’ responsibility to ensure that we do not partake in, aid or condone rape. The 4 rapists haven’t heeded that advice & will face the music. @elrufai & the entire KDSG structure will fight rape to a standstill.”