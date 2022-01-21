13 Nigerian enterprises win USADF, All On $50,000 grant capital

The U.S. African Development Foundation (USADF) and All On have announced that “13 wholly Nigerian-owned enterprises” have emerged as winners of the 2021 Nigeria Off-Grid Energy Challenge, each awarded $50,000 in grant capital.

In a statement signed Friday, the organizers disclosed that the winners of the fourth edition of the Challenge included: A1 Power Technologies, Alabaster Agro-Allied Industries, Bols N Sels Technologies, CeeSolar Energy, Elvees Engineering, Enercity Smart Grid, First Electric, GreenPower Overseas, Manamuz Electric, Novel Integrated Services, PowerStove Off-Grid Electricity, Sendavis Nigeria Limited, and Uwana Energy.

“All 13 enterprises will be awarded $50,000 in convertible debt from All On, $25,000 in grant capital from USADF, and $25,000 in grant capital from All On via its support from the Rockefeller Foundation through the All On Hub. Additionally, the winners will receive technical assistance from USADF and the All On Hub and governance support from All On” the firms stated.

The annual Challenge is a multi-year partnership between USADF and All On to identify and scale innovative off-grid solutions to “power up” unserved and underserved areas in Nigeria.