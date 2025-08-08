13-man AFRIMA jury arrives Nigeria, says no extension entry

Excitement is mounting as the 2025 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) gears up in full swing, with members of the International Jury of AFRIMA now arriving in Lagos, Nigeria, for an intense, week-long adjudication session to screen thousands of music entries submitted from across the continent and the diaspora, saying there would be no extension of entry.

This important stage, scheduled to hold from August 8 to 16, will see the AFRIMA Jury go through thousands of songs, albums, and music videos submitted from across the continent and the diaspora by African artistes, songwriters, music producers, video directors, DJs, dancers, recording companies and labels, choreographers, and even unrecorded talents.

The exercise will culminate in the emergence of the AFRIMA 2025 Nominees List.

Meanwhile, the International Committee of the prestigious awards has said there will be no extension of the deadline when the submission of entries for this year’s event officially closes on August 8.

AFRIMA, Africa’s Global Music Awards, partners with the African Union, Federal Republic of Nigeria and Official Host City, Lagos State, for the 2025 edition.

This year’s edition, themed: “Unstoppable Africa,” will once again celebrate the best in African music from across the continent and the diaspora.

The awards cover more than 40 categories, showcasing talent from all regions and genres.

Speaking on the rigorous task ahead, Hadja Kobele, who represents the African Diaspora (North America) on the Jury panel, reaffirmed her fellow Jurors’ readiness to deliver a credible and transparent adjudication process that reflects the highest standards of excellence.

Kobele said the jury members, drawn from across the continent and diaspora, are not only industry veterans but also passionate gatekeepers of African music.

According to her, the team is conscious of the responsibility placed on their shoulders and is approaching the assignment with utmost diligence and integrity.

“We take this job very seriously,” Kobele stated, adding: “Each entry submitted, whether it comes from a household name or an emerging voice, will be assessed strictly on merit.

“Our criteria are clear: musical quality, originality, impact, and cultural relevance.

“AFRIMA isn’t about industry politics or social media popularity; it’s about honouring the music, the message, and the creators behind it.

“The whole continent is watching, and we have to ensure that only the most deserving talents and works are nominated.

“This is a celebration of African excellence, and we are committed to making sure that the process remains fair, credible, and free of bias.

“No shortcuts, no sentiment, just pure, honest work in service of African music.”

The AFRIMA Jury is composed of 13 respected professionals from various parts of Africa and the diaspora.

They include music executives, cultural experts, journalists, producers, and festival organisers.

This year, three new jury members have joined the panel, bringing new energy and diverse perspectives.

They are Marwane Fachane from Morocco (North Africa), Lucy Ilado from Kenya (East Africa), and Messie Mboukou from Congo Brazzaville (Central Africa).

Olisa Adibua, Associate Producer of AFRIMA, serves as the Jury-in-Charge.

Emil Ngumbah from Cameroon joins Messie, representing Central Africa on the jury, while Vicensia Shule represents the African Union.

Eastern Africa is strongly represented by Joett from Tanzania and Ilado from Kenya.

Northern Africa’s cultural pulse is carried by Hossam El Gamal of Egypt and new entrant Fachane from Morocco.

For Southern Africa, seasoned creatives Delani Makhalima of Zimbabwe and Adam Tiran of South Africa bring deep industry insight to the table.

Western Africa, a powerhouse of musical output, is represented by Nigeria’s Motolani Alake and Côte d’Ivoire’s Guy Neza.

As one of the two diasporan representatives, Kobele’s presence reinforces AFRIMA’s pan-African and global outlook, ensuring that the voices of Africans beyond the continent are also reflected in the adjudication process.

After the adjudication process, the full list of AFRIMA 2025 Nominees will be announced to the public on August 24, which will also signal the start of the voting period.

From September 5, the AFRIMA Academy, as well as fans and music lovers from around the world, will be able to vote for their favourite nominees on the official AFRIMA website: www.afrima.org.

Voting will continue until 24 hours before the awards ceremony on November 30, and the results will be monitored and audited by world-renowned auditing firm: PricewaterhouseCoopers, to ensure full transparency.

AFRIMA 2025, hosted in Lagos, Nigeria, will run from November 25 to 30, featuring several events, including the Africa Music Business Summit, Music Village Concert, Nominees Party, and Grand Awards Night.

The show will be broadcast live in over 84 countries.

