No fewer than 13 persons were killed when armed bandits attacked two local government areas in Katsina State.

The spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the development on Friday.

The affected local government areas were Faskari and Sabuwa.

They were attacked by the bandits on Thursday.

Villages attacked were Unguwar Gizo, Maigora, Mai Ruwa and Sabon Layin Galadima in Faskari Local Government Area and Machika in Sabuwa Local Government Area.

The attack was said to have lasted from midnight on Thursday till the early hours of Friday.

Isah said: “Yes it is true.

“Thirteen people were killed.

“We keep telling people, especially those at the frontline, to avoid confrontation with these bandits because they are armed with AK guns and you can’t fight then with dane guns and machetes.

“They came to rustle animals and the villagers confronted them, which made the bandits to attack.”

