13 injured in renewed Palestinian – Israeli soldiers uprising

No fewer than 13 Palestinians were injured Friday during an exchange of fire between Palestinian militants and Israeli soldiers in Jenin refugee camp in northern West Bank, Palestinian medics and eyewitnesses have alarmed.

Director of Ibn Sina Hospital in the city of Jenin, Jani Joukha, told Xinhua that 13 Palestinians were injured by Israeli soldiers, including one in the severe condition who was receiving intensive medical treatment.

“The rest of the casualties were moderately injured,’’ he said.

He added that “the Israeli soldiers prevented the medical teams from getting into the refugee camp to evacuate the casualties and provide first aid to them.’’

On Friday, Palestinian eyewitnesses said an Israeli army force stormed the refugee camp and surrounded the home of Mahmoud al-Deb’ei, a Palestinian who was wanted by the Israeli security forces.

The eyewitnesses said that the soldiers called on the wanted Palestinian through loudspeakers to hand himself to the soldiers.

After al-Deb’ei refused, the soldiers opened fire at the house, broke into it, and arrested him, they added.

Israeli authorities had not given any comment on the incidents yet.

The Israeli media reported that the Israeli soldiers pulled out of the refugee camp after arresting al-Deb’ei.

An Israeli soldier was seriously injured and was taken by a helicopter to an Israeli hospital for treatment.

Ibrahim Milhem, the spokesman of the Palestinian government, called for activating international law by imposing sanctions on Israel and not allowing the perpetrators to escape from punishment.

“And work on providing international protection for the Palestinians.’’

Tension had been flaring in the West Bank after the killing of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin Wednesday.