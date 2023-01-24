13 graduates bag first-class as Plateau University holds convocation 

The Plateau University, Bokkos, is set to present 13 first class out of the 1,352 graduates for its 6th and 7th combined convocation ceremony.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Yohanna Izam disclosed this at a news conference Tuesday in Bokkos, announcing that the event holds, Friday, January 27, 2023.

According to him, the candidates belonged to the 2018/2019 and 2019/2022 academic sessions.

He added that 352 and 609 of the candidates graduated with second class upper and lower divisions, respectively.

”At this convocation ceremony, we will be graduating 658 students for the 2018/2019 academic session and 694 for the 2019/2020 session, bringing the total to 1,352.

”For the 2018/2019 academic session, we have six students with first class honours, 159 second class upper honours, 366 second class lower honours, 125 third class and two pass degrees.

”In the case of 2019/2020 academic session, we have seven students with first class honours, 193 second class upper honours, 243 second class lower honours, 127 third class and four pass degrees,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor also disclosed that an Honorary Doctorate Degrees would be bestowed on Prof. Ochapa Onazi, Prof. Isawa Eliagwu and Dr Dere Awosika, the chairman of Board of Truetees of Access Bank, during the convocation ceremony.

He added that the ceremony would be preceded by a convocation lecture, titled ”Education: The Foundation for Peace, Unity and Economic Development”, to be delivered by Prof. Nanven Gambo, the Vice Chancellor of Karl Kum University, Vom.

He also explained that some newly-completed projects in the University would be inaugurated during the convocation ceremony.