At least 13 doctors have tested positive for Coronavirus in Ghana, an official of the Ghana Medical Association said on Tuesday.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the GMA, Paa Baidoo, disclosed this to the media in Accra.

Baidoo blamed the development on the poor distribution of Personal Protective Equipment to health facilities across the country in the fight against COVID-19.

“The virus affects virtually everybody, with no respect for the rich, poor, educated, or non-educated, including our healthcare professionals; nurses, pharmacists, and administrators,” he said.

Although there are other risks of exposure, he said medical professionals faced an all-time high challenge of inadequate PPE due to an improper mode of distribution.

He said that this endangered the lives of healthcare workers.

As of Tuesday, the Ashanti region had 69 cases, the second-highest number of people infected in a region by COVID-19 in the country.

