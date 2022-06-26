12th Anniversary: RCCG Kubwa provides medical service to residents

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) His Unity Sanctuary Area Headquarters, Pipeline, Kubwa, Abuja has celebrated its 12th anniversary with free medical service to residents of Pipeline Extension.

The pastor in charge of the parish, Ayodele Olayemi announced this during the celebration Sunday in Kubwa.

“The free medical programme is part of the annual church anniversary with this year’s theme as “Protocol breaker” with an open air crusade,” Olayemi said.

According to him, the free medical service which is in its 10th year has been utilized by over 250 residents of the area.

Olayemi said that doctors and nurses were on ground to diagnose illnesses and dispense drugs.

The pastor added that the free medical care was part of the church’s Christian social responsibility.

He said that the church had constructed culverts on roads within the community in the past.

Olayemi expressed gratitude to God for allowing the church to witness the 12th anniversary with members in good health.

He promised residents of the area more humanitarian assistance to ensure that they were comfortable in every aspect of their lives.

Olayemi advised them to be closer to God in order to enjoy all the spiritual gifts earmarked for them in the holy book.