Team Nigeria has won six gold medals in weightlifting and three silver at the ongoing African Games in Morocco.

The weightlifting event was held at the Nahda Arena in Salle Nahda.

A former national junior lifter, Emmanuel Appah, won three gold medals in the men’s 61kg, having lifted a total of 271kg, with 120kg in snatch. He also lifted 151kg in Clean and Jerk.

Adijat Olarinoye also won two gold and one silver in the women’s -55kg, while former national champion, Chika Amalaho won 1 gold and 2 silver medals in the women’s -55kg.

It was all Team Nigeria in the final of table tennis women’s double with Cecilia Akpan and Edem Offiong defeating Funke Oshonaike and Fatimo Bello 3-2 (7-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-2, 13-11).

In track and field, Grace Anigbata claimed the gold medal in the women’s Triple Jump with 13.75m jump, while Dotun Ogundeji clinched silver medal with his last throw in the men’s Discus event.

Nigerian gymnasts won bronze medal in the women’s team Artistic event at the Ibn Rochd Centre.

Nigeria currently have 12 gold, 11 silver and 12 bronze medals at the Games.