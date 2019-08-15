The U20 Women National Team, Falconets, that will represent Nigeria at the Women’s Football Tournament of the 12th All-Africa Games scheduled for Rabat, Morocco from August 17 to 29, will fly out of Nigeria to Morocco on Thursday.

They will battle Cameroon, South Africa and Zambia in Group B of the tournament.

Host nation Morocco, Equatorial Guinea, Mali and Algeria are in Group A.

Nigeria’s women’s team won the gold medal at the Women’s Football Tournament of the 8th All-Africa Games that the country hosted in October 2003, repeating the feat in Algiers four years later.

But the girls failed to qualify for the 10th All-Africa Games in Maputo in 2011 before finishing in fourth place in Brazzaville, Congo four years ago.

Nigeria’s first match is against South Africa at the Stade Academie Mohammed VI on Sunday at 8pm Morocco time (9pm in Nigeria).

The Falconets will afterwards keep a date with Cameroon at the same venue and time on August 21 before rounding off their group phase campaign against Zambia at the Stade Boubker Ammar-Sale on August 24 starting from 7pm (8pm in Nigeria).

18 FALCONETS FOR RABAT 2019

Udukobong Peter (Ibom Angels); Bashirat Amoo (Confluence Queens); Joy Duru (Nasarawa Amazons); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels); Gift Monday (FC Robo); Grace Igboamalu (Nasarawa Amazons); Folashade Ijamilusi (FC Robo); Dooshima Tarnum (Nasarawa Amazons); Zainab Olapade (Sunshine Queens); Esther Momoh (Confluence Queens); Akudo Ogbonna (Sunshine Queens); Catherine Kenneth (Rivers Angels); Patricia Innocent (Sunshine Queens); Christiana Obia (Osun Babes); Cynthia Aku (Rivers Angels); Omowunmi Oshobukola (Sunshine Queens); Precious Christopher (Confluence Queens); Rebecca Ajimuda (Edo Queens).