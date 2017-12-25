123 lives lost in Kano fire outbreaks

The Kano State Fire Service said on Monday that no fewer than 123 lives were lost and 1,721 lives were saved from the 660 fire outbreaks recorded across the state from January to December this year.

The Director of the State Fire Service, Alhaji Sagir Madaki, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Kano.

Madaki said goods worth N2.9 billion were also saved, while N880 million estimated property were destroyed by fire during the period under review.

“We received 1,148 rescue calls and 249 false alarms from members of the public during the period under review,” he said.

Madaki, however, regretted that 123 lives were lost during the incidents.

He advised the general public to be careful during the festive season, especially those who use firewood in their houses, and to keep children far from it so as to avoid unforeseen dangers.

NAN.