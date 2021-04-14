More than 120 organisations in Nigeria have signed in a Global movement known as Good Deed and members vowed to be doing good and shun bad habits.

The Country Head for Good Deeds Day, Adetola Olugbenga Bamidele, disclosed this while speaking on the need for more people to join the network of people that are committed to doing Good Deeds on a daily basis.

He said Good Deed Day is a global event that unites people from over 100 countries to do good deeds for the benefit of others and the planet earth.

Bamidele said: “Since 2007, millions of people from thousands of communities and organisations join together every year to volunteer and do good.”

Nigeria joined the global movement through Glorious Child of Hope Foundation in 2018.

The Nigeria Network was formally launched on September 29, 2018 at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria by Bamidele.

Good Deeds Day is the Initiative of a business and philanthropist woman in Israel, Shari Arison.

Arison is of opinion that if we “think good, speak good, and do good, the circle of good deeds will turn our world to paradise” and vices will be on the run.

Bamidele said: “Presently, we have network of Good Deeds in Nigeria in Abuja, Lagos, Osun, Ondo, Oyo, Rivers, Imo, Ekiti, Ogun, Kaduna and Kwara States.

“This year, Good Deeds Day was celebrated in all these states with various Kindness projects…. visiting orphanage homes with donation of felt needs ranging from clothing, foods items, books and cash.

“There was free distribution of sanitary pad to more than 255 female students, visit to old aged homes with environmental cleanliness, with donation of food items and visit to IDP camps in Kaduna.”

Bamidele said public spirited individuals donated money for the payment of West African School Certificate Examination fees of an indigent student in one of the schools in Osun State.

There was street rally, market cleaning and presentation of awards to the uncelebrated good doers in the communities.

Free t-shirts, refreshments, certificate of gratitude were distributed to the volunteers who participated.

Bamidele said doing Good Deeds is 365 day Affairs.

He appreciated the Good Deeds Day International under the leadership of Kaynan Rabino and his team.