12-year-old seeks help to treat back deformity, other illnesses

The family of a 12-year-old boy diagnosed with Back Deformity and Adolescent Idiopathic Thoracic Scoliosis, Israel Adeyimika Ajofoyinbo, is appealing to the public to help save the life of their son.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, Ajofoyinbo’s mother noted that the abnormal spine curve appeared in his late childhood.

She said that her husband’s friends have mocked him for marrying her because she is physically challenged, while stating that she is the cause of their son’s illness.

She noted that she once had a school with over 80 registered students, but closed it down when her son’s condition worsened.

She stated that she has done over 20 scans and X-rays until a doctor told her the name of her child’s condition.

She noted that Ajofoyinbo’s medical condition is affecting his lungs and making it difficult to perform simple tasks like breathing or sitting.

Meanwhile, one Abimbola is currently fundraising for him through the gofundme platform.