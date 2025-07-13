12-year-old old girl killed during police rescue of 14 kidnap victims

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed the death of a 12-year-old girl during a gunfire exchange between security operatives and fleeing kidnappers along the Fugar-Agenebode road in Etsako East Local Government Area of the state that led to the rescue of 14 victims.

The spokesman of the command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Moses Yamu, disclosed this in a statement he issued to newsmen on Saturday.

According to Yamu, the tragic incident occurred on Friday evening when armed men, suspected to be kidnappers, ambushed commuters and blocked the busy highway at about 7:20pm.

He said two persons were killed on the spot by the attackers, while several others were abducted and taken into the forest.

Responding to a distress call, operatives of the police from Agenebode in collaboration with local vigilantes and hunters, launched a swift rescue operation.

During the operation, a gun duel ensued between the kidnappers and the rescue team at Obe Hill, near the pipeline route leading to Ajaokuta, resulting in the fatal shooting of the young girl.

Yamu said: “During the encounter, a gun duel ensued along Obe Hill by pipeline leading to Ajaokuta, the security team successfully rescued 14 kidnapped passengers alive.

Also Read

“Unfortunately, a 12-year-old girl was fatally shot by the fleeing kidnappers during the crossfire.

“One female victim is still unaccounted for, and search efforts are ongoing to ensure her safe rescue.”

Yamu quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Monday Agbonika, as commending the bravery of the joint security operatives.

The commissioner reassured the public of the command’s commitment to restoring peace and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“The command extends its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and assures the general public that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure justice is served,” Agbonika said.

Post Views: 16