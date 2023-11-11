12-year-old dies as hoodlums spray vehicle carrying students with bullet

The Commissioner, Enugu State Police Command, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has ordered a discreet investigation into the yet-to-be identified armed hoodlums who allegedly attacked a vehicle conveying students.

According to available information, a 12-year-old female student died during the incident, while others were injured.

Uzuegbu also directed a manhunt of the said hoodlums who shot sporadically at the moving Golf car conveying students along the notorious Eke-Egede Road in Udi Local Government Area of the state.

It would be recalled that the incident happened at about 4pm on Thursday as the students were returning back home after school hours.

The Commissioner assured the residents of the state that further development on the matter would be made public.