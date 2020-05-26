A 12-year-old boy, Gabriel Tehrile, suspected to have been trafficked from Benue State, has been found in Anambra State.

The spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, Haruna Mohammed, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

Mohammed said Tehrile, from Egbeji Zakibiam in Benue State, was taken to Nnobi Police Station, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State by a good samaritan.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the child was brought from Benue State to Anambra State by his traffickers last week, but the boy ran away from the supposed guardian and all efforts to contact his relations proved difficult.

He said anyone with useful information about the found child should report at Nnobi Divisional Police Station or contact the office of the Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Police Command through mobile phone number 08060970639.