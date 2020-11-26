Professor Suleiman Bogoro, Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, on Thursday presented allocation letters to the Vice-Chancellors of 12 universities for the take-off of their TETFund Centre of Excellence.
Professor Suleiman Bogoro, Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, on Thursday presented allocation letters to the Vice-Chancellors of 12 universities for the take-off of their TETFund Centre of Excellence.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
© 2020 Premium Eagle Media Limited.
Leave a Reply