Firemen have rescued 12 persons trapped in a building under construction, which collapsed on Friday at Kurna Rijiyar Lemon in Dala Local Government Area in Kano.

Kano State Fire Service Spokesman, Malam Saidu Mohammed, said in a statement that the building collapsed at about 1:37pm.

Mohammed said the victims sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Waziri Gidado Hospital, Kano.

“The cause of the incident is still under investigation,” the statement stated.

In another development, a 50-year-old man, whose identify was not immediately available, had drowned while bathing in a pond on Airport Road in Kano.

Mohammed said: “We received a distress call this afternoon that a body was found floating in a pond.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene.

“His corpse was handed over to ward head of Gwagwarwa Kwangila, Alhaji Umar Usman.”