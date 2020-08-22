Firemen have rescued 12 persons trapped in a building under construction, which collapsed on Friday at Kurna Rijiyar Lemon in Dala Local Government Area in Kano.
Kano State Fire Service Spokesman, Malam Saidu Mohammed, said in a statement that the building collapsed at about 1:37pm.
Mohammed said the victims sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Waziri Gidado Hospital, Kano.
“The cause of the incident is still under investigation,” the statement stated.
In another development, a 50-year-old man, whose identify was not immediately available, had drowned while bathing in a pond on Airport Road in Kano.
Mohammed said: “We received a distress call this afternoon that a body was found floating in a pond.
“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene.
“His corpse was handed over to ward head of Gwagwarwa Kwangila, Alhaji Umar Usman.”
Leave a Reply