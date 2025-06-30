12 minors rescued as Police bust child kidnapping syndicate in Imo

The Imo State Police Command says it has uncovered what it called “a massive child trafficking syndicate, arrested a suspect and rescued 12 suspected stolen children”.

The command also disclosed that it arrested a 42-year-old woman, Ann Ngozi Enyenwa, believed to be the ringleader of a child kidnapping and trafficking syndicate

Imo State Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, strongly condemned all forms of child trafficking and reiterated the Command’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of every child in the state.

This was according to a statement released by the Police spokesperson for Imo State, Henry Okoye, on Sunday evening.

Okoye also said that a discreet investigation on the matter has commenced.

His words: “The Imo State Police Command, through an intelligence-led stop-and-search operation, arrested 42-year-old Ann Ngozi Enyenwa, of Umudim, Ohekelem in Ngor-Okpala local government area, and rescued 12 suspected stolen children on June 20, 2025, along the Owerri-Aba road.

“This arrest led to the uncovering of a disturbing child trafficking network that exploited minors for street begging in Aba, Abia State.

“Upon her arrest, the suspect was found with several children whose appearance and condition immediately aroused suspicion.

“Consequently, the case was referred to the IGP X-Squad Unit for discreet investigation.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to trafficking children from Ngor-Okpala LGA to Aba, where they were coerced into street begging.

“She further disclosed that proceeds from their activities were allegedly sent to Shalom Motherless Babies Home in Okenyi, Eche LGA, Rivers State, where she claimed to be employed.

“As a result of the operation, 12 children between the ages of 5 and 13 were rescued.

“Their alleged names of the minors are as follows: Chinyere Nnaralaeze,10, Favour Madufor, 13, Ugochi Pius, 13, Ifeanyi Pius, 9, Favour Timothy,10, Solomon Ihechi Chinuike, 7, Chinaza Madufor, 10, Nneoma Timothy, 9, Promise Maduenyenwa, 5, Gospel Chibuike, 9, Chinedu Maduenyiwa, 11, and Chinonso Paul, 10, who are all from various communities in Ngor-Okpala LGA.

“The children are currently in safe custody, and efforts are ongoing, in collaboration with relevant agencies, to identify and reunite them with their biological families.

“Meanwhile, the Command urges members of the public who recognise any of the rescued children or have helpful information about their identities or families, to come forward and assist the Police.

“Reports can be made at the X-Squad Unit or via the following numbers: 0803 477 3600 or 0816 008 7155.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP, Aboki Danjuma, condemns all forms of child trafficking and reiterates his unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of every child in the State.

“Investigations are ongoing, and further updates will be provided in due course.”

