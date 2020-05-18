A lawmaker in the Katsina State House of Assembly, Hon. Mustapha Yusuf Jibiya, has said the “irresponsibility and insensitivity” of relevant stakeholders was responsible for growing insecurity in the State, PRNigeria is reporting.

The online news medium said the lawmaker spoke on the floor of the Assembly during plenary conducted in Hausa language.

He said it was disturbing that the state Governor, Aminu Masari, and President Muhammadu Buhari, who is from Katsina State, have failed to act.

Jibiya was quoted by PRNigeria as having said: “It is very disturbing that from eight Local Government Areas, we now have about 12 Local Governments that are ravaged by the criminally-minded bandits.

“This is as a result of the insensitivity of both the State and Federal Governments.”

Jibiya, while speaking further in Hausa during the plenary session, warned that the precarious situation will snowball to a dangerous level if no concrete action is taken by government to stem the tide of the bloody attacks.

He said: “If the relevant authorities and government fail to act now, the situation will soon get out of hand, and it will be difficult for us to then handle.”

The lawmaker, who firmly insisted that both the Federal and Katsina State Governments have failed to provide security for citizens, disclosed that his constituents now prefer to call on Nigerien security forces for help when in distress.

He said: “My constituents are quick to seek the assistance of the Nigerien troops immediately they are under attack.

“They feel at home with them.

“And this is because the Nigerien troops will swiftly come to their rescue.

“It is unfortunate that our people are been killed, yet Mr. President and Governor of Katsina State have remained docile.

“They have refused to tackle the insecurity conundrum in our dear State headlong.

“What is wrong with this kind of leadership?

“After Maiduguri, Kastina is the next slaughter slab in the country.”