12 LASTMA Officers sacked, demoted for corruption + Photos

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority on Thursday arraigned 12 Officers before a Disciplinary Panel for various offences bothering on corrupt practices and absenteeism.

They were arraigned in line with extant rules as guided by the Lagos State Civil Service Rules and Regulations.

The Acting General Manager of LASTMA, Bakare Oki Olalekan, disclosed that the disciplinary panel, which was statutorily constituted with three Permanent Secretaries in attendance, adjudicated cases of corrupt practices levied against these 12 Officers and forwarded their recommendations to the State Civil Service Commission for ratification in line with the Public Service Rules.

Olalekan confirmed that the panel recommended various punishments ranging from dismissal to reduction in rank and immediate termination of appointment from the State Public Service.

The Acting General Manager, who was equally part of the Disciplinary Panel, confirmed that while 11 Officers were found guilty of corrupt practices levelled against them, only one Officer was exonerated based on the report of the panel.

Olalekan, who read the riot acts to all Comptrollers, Commanders and Zebras of the Agency, maintained that stiff and severe punishments would continue to be meted on corrupt Officers and men in his efforts to weed the agency of the few bad elements tarnishing its image.

He said: “We hereby call on residents, especially the motoring public, to support the Agency in the ongoing restructuring by promptly reporting any errant Officer via any of the Agency’s complaints hotlines (08100565860, 08129928503, 08129928515 and 08129928597) with proof of evidence.”

The General Manager warned all Officers of the Agency to always carry out their duties without fear or favour in accordance with the stipulated laws guiding the authority as any operative caught in the process of bringing the Agency or the Lagos State Government into disrepute shall equally face the consequence

While commending LASTMA Officials for their dedication, dutifulness, diligence and professionalism, Olalekan warned the motoring public to stop inducing traffic personnel with bribes in order to avoid been prosecuted as the law frowned on both the giver and the receiver.

The Agency also provided social media handles through which it can be reached: Instagram – ekolastma; X – @followlastma; Facebook – ekolastma; and (Youtube – LastmaTV.