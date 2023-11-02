12 killed in auto crash involving 18-seater bus with 25 passengers

Twelve persons lost their lives in an auto crash on Gusau-Funtua Road on Wednesday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps in Zamfara State, Iro Danladi, confirmed this.

Danladi told the News Agency of Nigeria that the accident involved an 18-seater bus belonging to Zamfara State Mass Transport Company and a truck.

The bus was carrying 25 passengers at the time of the accident, he said.

Danladi explained that the other 13 passengers sustained injuries and were all admitted at the General Hospital, Tsafe in Zamfara State.

The Sector Commander blamed the crash on overspeeding and wrongful overtaking leading to a head-on collision.

Danladi warned drivers against overspeeding, wrongful overtaking and overloading, among other traffic offences.