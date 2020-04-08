12 die in Kwara petrol tankers accident

No fewer than eight people lost their lives in multiple accidents involving six petrol tankers and a car at Oloru-Kanbi in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the accident occurred when three tankers, heading to the NNPC depot at Oke-Oyi in Ilorin, had a head-on collision with three others returning from the depot.

One of the tankers was loaded with Diesel.

There was also a private car badly impacted in the accident by the tankers.

A combined team of officers and men from the Fire Service, Police and the Federal Road Safety Corps were promptly drafted to the scene of the accident for the rescue operation.

Alhaji Abdulwaheed lyanda-Yakub, Director, Kwara State Fire Service, who spoke to NAN at the scene of the incident, said 12 people died in the multiple accidents.

Iyanda-Yakub said most of the dead persons were tanker drivers.

According to him, two other victims were on the danger list and receiving treatment at the intensive care unit of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.

He said the remains of the dead have been deposited at the morgue of the hospital.

But the Sector Commander of the FRSC in Kwara State, Jonathan Owoade, told NAN eight persons died in the multiple accidents.

Owoade attributed the cause of the accidents to wrongful overtaking and non-adherence to traffic rules by drivers.