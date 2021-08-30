12 die in Kaduna-Abuja road accident

Twelve persons were said to have died in a ghastly motor accident in Nasarawa Doka, along the Kaduna-Abuja road in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Monday.

The Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the crash, identified the cause of the accident as brake failure.

Aruwan said the lone crash involved a Toyota Hiace bus conveying 18 passengers from Kaduna to Abuja.

He said that the 12 persons died on the spot, while six other passengers were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

The Commissioner said, “On a sad note, security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that 12 persons have died and six others are injured following a ghastly road crash which occurred on Monday afternoon in Nasarawa Doka, along the Kaduna-Abuja road in Kachia LGA.

“The crash involved a lone Toyota Hiace bus conveying 18 passengers from Kaduna to Abuja. The cause of the crash has been identified as a brake failure following a tyre explosion. Twelve passengers died on the spot. The six injured passengers were rushed to hospital.”

The commissioner quoted the governor, Nasir el-Rufai, to have expressed sadness over the crash and condoled with the families of the victims.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the report, and sent condolences to the families of the victims, as he offered prayers for the repose of their souls. He wished the injured persons quick recovery.

“The governor implored citizens to continue to drive safely, pay attention to the condition of their vehicles and observe traffic rules as they ply major highways,” the Commissioner said.