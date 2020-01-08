A total of 12 people died on Wednesday morning while 26 others sustained injuries when two vehicles collided on the Wudil-Maiduguri road in Gaya Local Government Area of Kano State.

Zubairu Mato, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Kano State, told newsmen in Kano that the accident occurred at about 11:20a.m.

“On receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident to rescue the victims,” Mato said.

He said that the collision involved two commercial vehicles, a Volkswagen Golf-3 car with registration number BBR 690 AA and a Toyota Haice (Hummer) bus marked KTG 467 YG, coming from opposite directions.

Mato attributed the accident to speed limit violation.

He said the victims were evacuated to Gaya General Hospital where the doctor on duty confirmed 12 dead, while the 26 injured were currently receiving treatment.

Mato appealed to motorists to obey traffic regulations so as to minimise accidents on the roads.