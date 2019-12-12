Ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers, the Nigeria Volleyball Federation has invited 12 male and female beach volleyball players to camp in Kaduna.

The Zone 3 Olympic qualifier is scheduled to hold in two phases in Ghana and Lome from January 2 to 12, 2020.

The Technical Director of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Martin Melandi, said six men and six women players and four coaches have resumed camping in Kaduna, adding that most of the players participated at the recently concluded Shell Invitational Championship in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engr. Musa Nimrod, expressed optimism over the teams’ qualification from the zone, emphasising that Nigeria is ranked as one of the best not only in the zone but also in the continent of Africa.

Nimrod disclosed that all necessary provisions have been made in ensuring that Nigeria’s flag is hoisted in Tokyo.