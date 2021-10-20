12 artisans docked for allegedly constituting public nuisance

Twelve artisans were on Wednesday arraigned in a Life Camp Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly constituting public nuisance.

The police charged Adams Abraham, Bashir Abubakar, Kwesi Antwi, Musa Ochekai, Mike Ekedigwa, Musa Umar, Jeffery Adams, Abraham Abah, Kabir Ahmed with constituting public nuisance.

Others charged are Nuradeen Abdullahi, Adam Abubakar and Kabir Badamasi.

The Prosecution Counsel, DSP Stanley Ifeanyi, told the Court that the defendants were all arrested by DSP Hussaini Abdullahi during a raid that was carried out in black spots in Dali Bitu village in Jabi on Oct.13.

He said the defendants were arrested in an uncompleted building were there have reports of assault and rape.

He alleged that the defendants also had substances suspected to be cannabis.

Abdullahi said the offence contravenes section 199 of the Penal Code Law.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read and interpreted to them in Hausa language.

Magistrate Abubakar Muktar, admitted them to bail in the sum of N50, 000 each and one surety each in like sum.

Muktar ordered that the sureties must live within the jurisdiction of the court, with a fixed address and a means of livelihood.

He also ordered that each surety must submit two recent passport photographs and means of identification.

The Magistrate adjourned the matter until Oct. 22, for hearing.