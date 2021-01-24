No fewer than 12 suspects were arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command following a cult clash in Surulere are of the state on Sunday.

One person was confirmed dead in the clash.

According to the spokesman of the Command, Muyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the incident, the deceased was simply identified as Mulero, an alleged serial killer.

According to Adejobi, Mulero was lynched by irate youths in the area.

He added: “We have restored normalcy to the area as the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has deployed additional men to the area under the supervision of the Area Commander Area C Surulere, ACP Fatai Tijani.

“Arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspects who are helping the police in their investigation.

“We will still arrest more as we continue our investigation into the matter.”