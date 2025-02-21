11th Nigeria Pitch Awards: Osimhen, Lookman, Oshoala, Soname make nominees list

Reigning Africa Football Player, Super Eagles and Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman; Galatasaray striker, Victor Osimhen; Bay FC forward, Asisat Oshoala; and Owner and Chairman of Remo Stars FC, Kunle Soname, are among nominees for the 11th edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards scheduled to hold in March 2025.
There are in total 18 categories of awards, which were announced on Thursday at a news briefing in Lagos State by the organisers.
They include King of the Pitch, Queen of the Pitch, Striker of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year, Defender of the Year, Midfielder of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Sam Okwaraji Award, and State With The Best Grassroots Football Development Programme.
Others are Football Pitch of the Year, Football-Friendly Governor of the Year, Corporate Sponsor of the Year, Sportsmanship Award, Football Journalist of the Year-Print, Football Journalist of the Year-TV, Football Journalist of the Year-Radio, and Football Journalist of the Year-Online.
Presenting the list of nominees to the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation on Thursday, SIAO Partners, represented by Oluwadare Ojelade, said sponsoring the awards is a part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility.
Ojelade added that the company observed that one of the varying factors that unites Nigerians is football, thus the reason to partner with the organisers to contribute its own quota to the society.
He said: “So from time immemorial, football has been one great defining factor.
“It gives us joy and happiness to all of us.
“So at SIO Partners, we are very happy we are part of this laudable initiative.
“It is worth noting that the Nigerian Pitch Awards has a history of transparency and integrity.
“With SIO Partners responsible for collating and auditing reports since 2014.
“We are pleased to confirm that the reports have been thoroughly collated and verified by our team of expert auditors,”
In his remarks, President of Matchmakers Consult International, organisers of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, Shina Philips, expressed appreciation to the NFF and the media at large for its encouragement of the awards over the years.
Philips explained that awards are generally organised to recognise industry, commitment, loyalty, and excellence.
He added that awards motivate nominees, winners to remain consistent, and to inspire them to higher levels of commitment.
LYou would agree with me that in spite of the successes our footballers and national teams have achieved in the continental and global football community, they can still further, create, and break more records,” he said.
To achieve more feat, Philips said all stakeholders have a role to play, noting that the Nigeria Pitch Awards in the last one decade has continued to demonstrate faith in the ability of Nigerian players and stakeholders.
On his part, Chief Operating Officer of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, Nelson Olafisoye, while giving his opening remarks, appreciated the NFF for the support given to the awards in the last 10 years.
Olafisoye also commended the support of SIAO partners, saying they have been contributing their quota to the awards for the past ten editions.
According to him, they have been thoroughly professional in handling the nominees voting process, from the collation to auditing and declaration of results.
Also present at the presentation were the NFF’s Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire; President of the Nigeria Guild of Sports Editors, Tony Ubani; and Morakinyo Abodunrin, Sports Editor, The Nation.
Since its maiden edition in 2013 in Calabar, Cross Rivers State, the Nigeria Pitch Awards has set and maintained a high standard for measuring individual and team achievements in football in Nigeria.
The awards, which have earned the bragging rights as Nigeria’s longest-running football awards, is also one of the few audited awards in the country.
The impeccable voting process adopted by organisers meets the standard practice adopted by the best award systems in the world.
Among past winners are the late Super Eagles skipper and gaffer Stephen Okechukwu Keshi, John Obi Mikel, Ahmed Musa, Emmanuel Emenike, Odion Ighalo, Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala, Vincent Enyeama, William Troost-Ekong, and Kenneth Omeruo.
Nominees for 11th awards
GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR
Kayode Bankole Remo Stars
Maduka Okoye Udinese
Stanley Nwabali Chippa United
DEFENDER OF THE YEAR
Calvin Bassey Fulham FC
Ola Aina Nottingham Forest FC
William Troost-Ekong Al-Kholood FC
MIDFIELDER OF THE YEAR
Frank Onyeka FC Augsburg
Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City FC
Alex Iwobi Fulham FC
STRIKER OF THE YEAR
Ademola Lookman Atalanta FC
Victor Osimhen Napoli FC
Victor Boniface Bayer Leverkusen
QUEEN OF THE PITCH
Rasheedat Ajibade Atlético de Madrid Femenino
Chiamaka Nnadozie Paris FC
Asisat Oshoala Bay FC
KING OF THE PITCH
Victor Osimhen Galatasaray FC
Ademola Lookman Atalanta FC
William Troost-Ekong Al-Kholood FC
TEAM OF THE YEAR
Rangers International
Edo Queens
Remo Stars
COACH OF THE YEAR
Daniel Ogunmodede Remo Stars
Fidelis Kelechukwu Rangers International
Moses Aduku Edo Queens
SAM OKWARAJI AWARD
Segun Odegbami, Former Super Eagles Captain
Ahmed Musa Kano Pillars
Kunle Soname Chairman, Remo Stars
STATE WITH BEST GRASSROOTS FOOTBALL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME
Edo
Delta
Lagos
FOOTBALL PITCH OF THE YEAR
Mobolaji Johnson Sport Arena Onikan, Lagos State
Remo Stars Stadium Remo, Ogun State
Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo, Akwa Ibom State
FOOTBALL FRIENDLY GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR
His Excellency, Umo Eno Akwa Ibom State
His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Lagos State
His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki Edo State
CORPORATE SPONSOR OF FOOTBALL AWARD
Bet9ja Sport Betting
GTI Financial Services
MTN Nigeria Telecom
SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD
George Aluo Sports Journalist
Hon. Kunle Soname Chairman, Remo Stars FC
Ahmed Musa, Kano Pillars
FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR – PRINT
Abiodun Adewale The PUNCH Newspaper
Charles Diya New Telegraph Newspapers
Johnny Edwards The Nation Newspapers
FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR – TV
Blessing Nwosu Silverbird
Mozez Praiz Supersport
Cecilia Omorogbe Channels TV
FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR – RADIO
Mike Obasi Bond FM
Olawale Adigun Mainland FM
Chuma Nnoli Nigeriainfo
Anthony Bekederemo Brila 88.9 FM
FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR – ONLINE
Samuel Ahmadu Savid News
Niyi Busari BSN
Kunle Solaja Sportsvillagesquare.com.