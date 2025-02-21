11th Nigeria Pitch Awards: Osimhen, Lookman, Oshoala, Soname make nominees list

Reigning Africa Football Player, Super Eagles and Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman; Galatasaray striker, Victor Osimhen; Bay FC forward, Asisat Oshoala; and Owner and Chairman of Remo Stars FC, Kunle Soname, are among nominees for the 11th edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards scheduled to hold in March 2025.

There are in total 18 categories of awards, which were announced on Thursday at a news briefing in Lagos State by the organisers.

They include King of the Pitch, Queen of the Pitch, Striker of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year, Defender of the Year, Midfielder of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Sam Okwaraji Award, and State With The Best Grassroots Football Development Programme.

Others are Football Pitch of the Year, Football-Friendly Governor of the Year, Corporate Sponsor of the Year, Sportsmanship Award, Football Journalist of the Year-Print, Football Journalist of the Year-TV, Football Journalist of the Year-Radio, and Football Journalist of the Year-Online.

Presenting the list of nominees to the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation on Thursday, SIAO Partners, represented by Oluwadare Ojelade, said sponsoring the awards is a part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

Ojelade added that the company observed that one of the varying factors that unites Nigerians is football, thus the reason to partner with the organisers to contribute its own quota to the society.

He said: “So from time immemorial, football has been one great defining factor.

“It gives us joy and happiness to all of us.

“So at SIO Partners, we are very happy we are part of this laudable initiative.

“It is worth noting that the Nigerian Pitch Awards has a history of transparency and integrity.

“With SIO Partners responsible for collating and auditing reports since 2014.

“We are pleased to confirm that the reports have been thoroughly collated and verified by our team of expert auditors,”

In his remarks, President of Matchmakers Consult International, organisers of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, Shina Philips, expressed appreciation to the NFF and the media at large for its encouragement of the awards over the years.

Philips explained that awards are generally organised to recognise industry, commitment, loyalty, and excellence.

He added that awards motivate nominees, winners to remain consistent, and to inspire them to higher levels of commitment.

LYou would agree with me that in spite of the successes our footballers and national teams have achieved in the continental and global football community, they can still further, create, and break more records,” he said.

To achieve more feat, Philips said all stakeholders have a role to play, noting that the Nigeria Pitch Awards in the last one decade has continued to demonstrate faith in the ability of Nigerian players and stakeholders.

On his part, Chief Operating Officer of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, Nelson Olafisoye, while giving his opening remarks, appreciated the NFF for the support given to the awards in the last 10 years.

Olafisoye also commended the support of SIAO partners, saying they have been contributing their quota to the awards for the past ten editions.

According to him, they have been thoroughly professional in handling the nominees voting process, from the collation to auditing and declaration of results.

Also present at the presentation were the NFF’s Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire; President of the Nigeria Guild of Sports Editors, Tony Ubani; and Morakinyo Abodunrin, Sports Editor, The Nation.

Since its maiden edition in 2013 in Calabar, Cross Rivers State, the Nigeria Pitch Awards has set and maintained a high standard for measuring individual and team achievements in football in Nigeria.

The awards, which have earned the bragging rights as Nigeria’s longest-running football awards, is also one of the few audited awards in the country.

The impeccable voting process adopted by organisers meets the standard practice adopted by the best award systems in the world.

Among past winners are the late Super Eagles skipper and gaffer Stephen Okechukwu Keshi, John Obi Mikel, Ahmed Musa, Emmanuel Emenike, Odion Ighalo, Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala, Vincent Enyeama, William Troost-Ekong, and Kenneth Omeruo.

Nominees for 11th awards

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR

Kayode Bankole Remo Stars

Maduka Okoye Udinese

Stanley Nwabali Chippa United

DEFENDER OF THE YEAR

Calvin Bassey Fulham FC

Ola Aina Nottingham Forest FC

William Troost-Ekong Al-Kholood FC

MIDFIELDER OF THE YEAR

Frank Onyeka FC Augsburg

Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City FC

Alex Iwobi Fulham FC

STRIKER OF THE YEAR

Ademola Lookman Atalanta FC

Victor Osimhen Napoli FC

Victor Boniface Bayer Leverkusen

QUEEN OF THE PITCH

Rasheedat Ajibade Atlético de Madrid Femenino

Chiamaka Nnadozie Paris FC

Asisat Oshoala Bay FC

KING OF THE PITCH

Victor Osimhen Galatasaray FC

Ademola Lookman Atalanta FC

William Troost-Ekong Al-Kholood FC

TEAM OF THE YEAR

Rangers International

Edo Queens

Remo Stars

COACH OF THE YEAR

Daniel Ogunmodede Remo Stars

Fidelis Kelechukwu Rangers International

Moses Aduku Edo Queens

SAM OKWARAJI AWARD

Segun Odegbami, Former Super Eagles Captain

Ahmed Musa Kano Pillars

Kunle Soname Chairman, Remo Stars

STATE WITH BEST GRASSROOTS FOOTBALL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

Edo

Delta

Lagos

FOOTBALL PITCH OF THE YEAR

Mobolaji Johnson Sport Arena Onikan, Lagos State

Remo Stars Stadium Remo, Ogun State

Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo, Akwa Ibom State

FOOTBALL FRIENDLY GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR

His Excellency, Umo Eno Akwa Ibom State

His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Lagos State

His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki Edo State

CORPORATE SPONSOR OF FOOTBALL AWARD

Bet9ja Sport Betting

GTI Financial Services

MTN Nigeria Telecom

SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD

George Aluo Sports Journalist

Hon. Kunle Soname Chairman, Remo Stars FC

Ahmed Musa, Kano Pillars

FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR – PRINT

Abiodun Adewale The PUNCH Newspaper

Charles Diya New Telegraph Newspapers

Johnny Edwards The Nation Newspapers

FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR – TV

Blessing Nwosu Silverbird

Mozez Praiz Supersport

Cecilia Omorogbe Channels TV

FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR – RADIO

Mike Obasi Bond FM

Olawale Adigun Mainland FM

Chuma Nnoli Nigeriainfo

Anthony Bekederemo Brila 88.9 FM

FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR – ONLINE

Samuel Ahmadu Savid News

Niyi Busari BSN

Kunle Solaja Sportsvillagesquare.com.

