The 11th Nigeria International Trade Fair/Expo, 2022, is scheduled to hold from June 21 to June 23, 2022, organizers said on Thursday.

Mr Innocent Ogu, the President, African Legacy International, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

He stated that the event would be held at Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, with the theme: ‘Diversification as a catalyst to our National development.”

Ogu said that African Legacy International, in collaboration with the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), would be hosting the event.

This, according to him, is part of efforts to continue the drive to develop the country’s non-oil sector.

“African Legacy International, in partnership with the Office of the SGF and Paradise Productions Limited, will be organising the 11th Nigeria International Trade Fair/Expo in Abuja, from June 21 to June 23.

“More than 21 Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs) and a lot of foreign countries from Europe, Asia and America have also indicated their interests to participate in the international Expo,” he said.

He explained that the theme for the 11th edition of the was apt because ” it is high time to diversify our economy and begin to focus more on the nation’s non-oil sector, to fast track Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

“There must be a conscious and direct shift from the oil sector to the non-oil sector for Nigeria to expand its revenue base and address the unemployment problem in the country.

“So, the forthcoming expo will be focused mainly on ways we can continue to diversify from the oil sector, as well as harness and showcase our non-oil products for the economic and industrial development of Nigeria,” he said.,

He, however stressed the need for more stakeholders to support the Federal Government’s Public-Private Partnership initiative aimed at diversifying the economy and ensure rapid socioeconomic growth.