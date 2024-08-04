11th Lagos public relations stakeholders’ conference to discuss climate change, environment

Climate Change and Environment will be the focus at the 11th Lagos Public Relations Stakeholders’ Conference (LaPRSC). Tagged the August Gathering of Public Relations Solution Providers, the annual conference is a collaboration between Addefort Nigeria Ltd and the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

According to Comfort Obot Nwankwo, Chairman, Lagos State Chapter, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, the annual conference will hold at the MUSON Center, Onikan, Lagos on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

She noted that the “August Gathering will engage stakeholders on achieving the right communication agenda with regards to issues associated with climate change and the environment. It will also recognise organisations that have been committed to the sustainability agenda, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

Olabamiji Adeleye, Conference Coordinator, CEO, Addefort Limited, added that participants at the event themed: ‘Stakeholders’ Conversations on Climate Change and Environment: Communication and The Sustainability Agenda’ will include Public Relations practitioners, students, environment experts, Representatives from Government, Corporate Organisations, Institutions, NGOs, HODs of relevant Agencies, and media among other stakeholders.

The event has in the past 10 years consistently enjoyed the collaboration of government, institutions and major corporate organisations in the country.

The annual Lagos Public Relations Stakeholders’ Conference, has evolved over the years to become a highly respected platform for stakeholders to interact, discuss and proffer solutions to the social, political and economic challenges plaguing our nation.

The Conference is the brainchild of Addefort Limited; a public relations and concept development firm.

