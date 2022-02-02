1,192 Kaduna residents lost their lives to banditry in 2021 — Report

The Kaduna State annual report on security, presented by the State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said no fewer than 1,192 persons were killed in 2021.

Similarly, 3,348 were kidnapped, while at no fewer than 891 people were injured due to banditry and other violent attacks.

Samuel Aruwan, the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, presented the report to Governor Nasir El-Rufai and other government officials on Tuesday in Kaduna at the Government House Executive Council Chamber.

The report in review said 13,788 cows were rustled across the state within the 12 months.

According to the report, the state recorded 182 cases of farm destruction either by cattle, under the watch of itinerant herders, or herds rustled by bandits, which destroyed farms during escape.

It said the destruction was very visible, especially in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Chikun, Kajuru, Jema’a, Kaura, Kauru and Zangon Kataf Local Government Areas.

The report noted that 50 children were among those killed as 1,038 were men and 104 were women.

Kaduna Central Senatorial District recorded the highest number of deaths at 720, followed by 406 in Kaduna South and 66 in Kaduna North.

It said: “There were 340 children kidnapped, while 2,023 of the figure were men and 985 were women.

“Kaduna Central zone also led in kidnapping, with 2,771 abduction from the zone, while 397 citizens were kidnapped from the Southern senatorial zone and 180 from the Kaduna North zone.

“More than 544 residents of Kaduna Central zone sustained injury in 2021, while Kaduna South zone recorded 253 and Kaduna North zone recorded 94.”

The report further stated that 10,261 cows were stolen in Kaduna Central, 1,941 and 1,586 cows were rustled in the Southern and Northern senatorial zones respectively.