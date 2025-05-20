116 foreign nationals seek Nigerian citizenship in Lagos – Official

As part of an ongoing initiative to integrate eligible foreigners legally residing in the state, the Lagos State Government revealed that no fewer than 116 foreign nationals applied for Nigerian citizenship or special immigrant status between May 2024 and May 2025.

Commissioner for Home Affairs, Olanrewaju Ibrahim Layode, made this known on Tuesday during a ministerial press briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

The briefing formed part of activities commemorating the second anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dr. Obafemi Hamzat’s second term in office.

Layode clarified that while naturalisation is primarily managed by the Federal Ministry of Interior, Lagos State plays a supporting role in the screening and coordination process through the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“The process is open to foreigners who have legally resided in Nigeria for at least 15 years, maintained a clean record, and shown demonstrable investment interest in the country,” Layode stated.

“Out of the 116 applications received from May 2024 to May 2025, 63 applicants were thoroughly screened for eligibility.

“The final recommendation for citizenship is made by the Federal Ministry of Interior after a rigorous process that ensures due diligence and national interest,” he said.

Each application is reviewed by a sub-committee comprising representatives from the Nigerian Immigration Service, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Police, Ministry of Justice, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), and the Office of Civic Engagement.

“There is a pre-meeting stage where documents are verified and character assessments are conducted to ensure that applicants are of good standing,” Layode added.

He also highlighted the provision for Special Immigrant Status, which allows permanent residency for foreign nationals married to Nigerian citizens, once all legal requirements are fulfilled.

Layode said the initiative aligns with the broader national goal of assimilating law-abiding non-Nigerians, encouraging investment, and enriching Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape.

Speaking further, the commissioner praised Lagos for its continued leadership in religious harmony, despite being home to diverse faith communities.

“Lagos has developed a strong framework for fostering understanding between Christianity and Islam, promoting interfaith dialogue, inclusion, and mutual respect,” he said.

Layode emphasized that the Ministry of Home Affairs has prioritized peaceful coexistence through joint religious programmes, community engagement, and celebration of shared spiritual values such as unity, discipline, and peace.

This commitment to religious tolerance, he said, has helped to enhance security, stability, and socio-economic growth in the state.

“Lagos is a city of many people and many faiths—but one heart,” Layode added.

