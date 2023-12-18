110-year-old man stabs 109-year-old wife to death for denying him conjugal rights + Photo

The police are investigating the death of an elderly woman who was said to have been stabbed to death by her husband for allegedly denying him conjugal rights in Uganda.

Kenya’s the Nation newspaper said the information was shared by a reliable source with it.

The newspaper said it has been reported that the suspect, who has been identified as Dominic, aged 110, stabbed and killed his wife who has been identified as Bakasisa, aged 109 in Uganda.

A police report has revealed that the deceased refused to join her husband in their matrimonial bed because she was not feeling well and instead she decided to sleep in another room.

The suspect, who is said to have been infuriated by this, started a confrontation that ended tragically after he killed the deceased before he was arrested by police officers who took him to custody.

The body of the deceased was taken to the mortuary, the weapon used by the suspect was also recovered at the crime scene by the police.

While reacting to this incident, Kenyans on social media platforms have sent their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, stating that it is so unfortunate that the suspect decided to kill the deceased at their old age after being married for a long time.

Kenyans have also called upon the police to conduct a mental health test in order to find out whether or not the man is mentally stable, adding that his old age might have had some effect on how he handled the issue.