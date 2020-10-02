An 11-year- girl, Favour Okechukwu, was on Thursday raped to death in Lagos, The Nation is reporting.

The incident occurred at 4, Olarenwaju Street, Ejigbo, Lagos State between 3am and 4am on Thursday.

Sources at Ejigbo Police Station, where the incident was reported, confirmed the arrest of five suspects over the matter.

The President, International Child Initiative and Women Development Foundation, Helen Ibeji, told The Nation that the girl came back from school on Wednesday.

Ibeji said her mother sent her to buy gala, adding that it was the last time she saw her.

She said: “Probably these agents of darkness have been trailing her for some time.”

Ibeji said the girl’s was found in the room stark naked, having been suspected to have been raped to death.

The Police invited the Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre officials, who took the body of the victim away for forensic analysis.