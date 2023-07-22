11-year-old girl flees from home over constant raping

828 828

The Alade Police Station in Shomolu area of Lagos State has arrested two teenage boys: Salami, 17, and Joshua, 17, over the alleged defilement of an 11-year-old girl.

The victim, whose mother is late and her father a site engineer, could not cope any longer with their sex exploits.

So she ran away from home.

She was said to have taken off to the Nigeria Army Sports Camp to meet a female officer she did not know to help her.

The distraught child was said to have explained to the woman and her boss, who happened to be a Major.

Both then reached out to Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network for proper rescue and intervention.

The Head of Rescue and Referral, ACVPN, Comrade Toyin Okanlawon, who is following the case, said: “I was at the station (today) to see the perpetrators whose parents are pleading to settle the matter at the station, but I made the woman officer know that it does not conform with the SOP’s directive.

“Many of the neighbours to the perpetrators claimed to know me because they once volunteered to save the children in the past, yet they don’t learn to know that cases of defilement or child abuse are not to be bargained with.

“Even a state actor that claimed to be a staff of the education board showed his ID card and also pleaded that the case be settled so that I can be given money, I told him I couldn’t do that and it’s not part of our training.”