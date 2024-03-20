11 university students killed, 42 others injured in road crash

At least 11 university students were killed and 42 others injured in a grisly road accident on Monday along a busy highway in southern Kenya, the police confirmed Tuesday.

Voi sub-county police commander Dasala Ibrahim reported the accident at Voi along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

It involved a bus belonging to Kenyatta University and a truck.

Ibrahim said the bus with about 60 students was heading to the coastal city of Mombasa for an academic trip when it collided with a truck.

Also Read:

The two vehicles collided in the Maungu area at around 5pm local time on Monday.

Ibrahim said: “Some 42 students were rushed to various hospitals with injuries.

“We have also launched investigations to establish the cause of the accident.”

According to the police, fatal road accidents are common in Kenya due to factors including reckless driving, dangerous overtaking, and drunk driving.

An estimated 3,500 Kenyans die in road accidents annually in spite of the concerted efforts by the state and the private sector to promote safety on the highways.

This is according to the National Transport and Safety Authority.

Xinhua/NAN.