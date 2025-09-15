11 States may experience heavy rain, flooding this week – FG

The Federal Government has revealed that 11 states may experience heavy rainfall and flooding this week.

The National Flood Early Warning Centre of the Federal Ministry of the Environment on Sunday issued the notice to Nigerians with advice.

Among the states and specific areas to be affected are Adamawa State (Ganye, Natubi); Benue State (Abinsi, Agyo, Gogo, Ito, Makurdi, Udoma, Ukpiam); Nasarawa State (Agima, Rukubi, Odogbo); Taraba State (Beli, Serti, Donga); Delta State (Umugboma, Umukwata, Abraka, Aboh, Okpo-Krika); and Niger State (Rijau).

Others are Kebbi State (Ribah); Kano State (Gwarzo, Karaye); Katsina State (Jibia); Sokoto State (Makira); and Zamfara State (Kaura Namoda, Shinkafi, Maradun, Gusau, Anka, Bungudu).

The notice said: “Also, due to a rise in the water level of River Gongola, River Benue, and River Niger, the communities on the flood plains of River Gongola up to Numan, and also communities on the flood plains of River Benue and River Niger up to Lokoja are advised to evacuate immediately.

“Relevant stakeholders should kindly take note.”

The notice equally advised state governments and other agencies to provide prompt feedback and act quickly to mitigate the impact of the rainfall and flooding.

