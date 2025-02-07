11 more Chinese arraigned for alleged cyber-terrorism, Internet fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, arraigned 11 Chinese nationals and a company, Genting International Co. Ltd., before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, over alleged cybercrimes, cyber-terrorism, possession of documents containing false pretence and identity theft, among others.

The defendants are Liu Ke Fan, Huang Hai Tao, Zhang Kian Feng, Wua Wang and Xiao Xin.

Others are: Wang Hong Lin, Wu Yong An (a.k.a Zenga Niu), Chen Yuan (a.k.a Xiao Doa), Chen Dong Dong (a.k.a Cun Zhao) Weng Mao Rong, (a.k.a A Xiang and Wang) and Xiong Wei (a.k.a Xiao Bai).

According to the EFCC, the accused are members of the syndicate of 792 alleged cryptocurrency investment and romance fraud suspects arrested on December 10 , 2024, in Lagos during a surprise operation tagged “Eagle Flush Operation” by operatives of the EFCC.

The suspects were arraigned on separate charges bordering on alleged cybercrimes, cyber-terrorism, possession of documents containing false pretence and identity theft, among others.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to them

In view of their pleas, the prosecution counsel, M.K. Bashir, prayed to the court for trial dates and for the defendants to be remanded at the Ikoyi correctional centre.

Following their pleas, the trial judge, Justice Aneke adjourned the matter till February 21, and March 7, 2025, for trial and remanded the defendants in Ikoyi prison, Lagos.

