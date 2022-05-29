11 cultists responsible for killings in Abeokuta nabbed by police

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have nabbed 11 members of Eiye supreme confraternity responsible for the killing of one Olaosebikan Tejuosho at Isale Abetu area of Abeokuta, the state capital, on March 25, 2022.

This was made known by the spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement.

Oyeyemi gave the names of the suspects as Quadri Ogunsanya, aka Oguns; Jamiu Kehinde, aka General Smart; Adenekan Samuel, aka Adiye; Waris Ismail; and Olamilekan Hamsat, aka Diara.

Others were Bamidele Waliu, Makinde Azeez, Makinde Ifajimin, Makinde Fashakin, Makinde Faleke and Ajeifa Arifasope.

Oyeyemi said they were all arrested in Itoku, Abeokuta following credible information received by the Anti-Cultists Section of the Command that the cultists, who are said to have been involved in series of bloody cult clashes within the metropolis were planning another onslaught in the area.

Upon the information, the Officer-in-Charge of the Anti-Cultists Section, CSP Shobiyi Oluwatoshin, mobilised his men and moved to the area, where 11 members of the group were apprehended.

On interrogation, the suspects confessed been members of the dreaded Eiye cult group.

They also confessed their involvement in series of cult clashes, one of which led to the killing of Tejuosho at Isale Abetu area of Abeokuta on March 25, 2022.

They also confessed been responsible for the killing of one Habib Mego and one other person simply known as School Boy, with his real name unknown, at Omida area of Abeokuta, all on the same day.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered full scale investigation into the past activities of the suspects.

Bankole also directed that other members of the group must be hunted for and brought to book.

The CP therefore warned parents and guardians to call their wards to order as the clampdown on cultists across the state will continue until the state is rid of the hoodlums terrorising the “good people of Ogun State”.