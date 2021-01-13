Eleven suspected members of the Eiye Confraternity have been arrested for allegedly killing 25 persons within one month in Ijebu Ode and its environs in Ogun State.

The Commissioner, Ogun State Police Command, Edward Ajogun, revealed this on Tuesday at the Ijebu Area Command, Igbeba, Ijebu Ode, during a meeting with some stakeholders.

Ajogun, who visited some areas that served as battle grounds for the suspected cultists, said those arrested and others at large were responsible for the death of 25 persons during supremacy battles between rival cults late last year.

He said just last month alone, assorted arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

He said: “I, therefore, want to sound a note of warning to all the leaders, rank and file members, counsellors and procurers of cultists and others, who are nursing the ambition of joining them, that the command is all out for you all.

“We are determined.

“We are battle ready.

“Henceforth, any person, cultist or not, found with weapon or displaying weapon in the public, or using same to maim or kill in Ijebu Ode metropolis and environs, and indeed in any part of the state, will be dealt with in the most decisive manner.

“It will be fire for fire.

“And whoever is arrested will be made to face appropriate charges, including attempted murder, murder, armed robbery and kidnapping.

“This warning is for all the youth and parents in Ijebu Ode and environs in particular, and to the general public at large.

“I, therefore, want to appeal that all hands must be on the deck to check the disturbing activities of these hoodlums, which are portraying Ijebu Ode and its environs in bad light.”