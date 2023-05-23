10th Speaker: G6 denies split, determines to deliver consensus candidate

A coalition of G6 aspirants for the 10th House of Representatives Speaker has denied the report that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu met with a member of its group against other candidates for the position.

Rep. Yusuf Gagdi (APC-Plateau) one of the G6 aspirants, who refuted the report in a statement Tuesday in Abuja, said the story that the G6 were not together was a big lie.

Gagdi said the speculation was only meant to breed bad blood amongst them which would not work, adding that the coalition had made up its mind to work in unity.

He said the group would not be deterred by sponsored write ups against any of its member, noting that he was also with the president-elect and spent hours discussing with him.

He said the G6 acknowledged the fact that the President-elect is a democrat and a father to all, adding that they had all visited him one after the other in different circumstances.

Gagdi added he was with the President-elect few hours ago, likewise everyone amongst the aspirants, insisting that the story that the G6 were not together was a big lie.

“I was with the president-elect and we spoke like a father and son. “We will all go out to deliver a consensus candidate who will be the next speaker of the 10th House of Representatives,” he said.

He said it did not matter where and when members chose to see or visit the President-elect, stating that what matters most was their resolved and pursuit for justice, equity and fairness.

Gagdi said the G6 had come to stay and would not succumb to any pay writer willing to be used to fuel disunity among them, adding that the coalition would surely coast to victory on June 13, when the House would be inaugurated.

He urged the public to disregard the report and treat as one fit only for the dustbin, adding that the report was lacking in merit and substance.

The G6 include: Reps Ahmed Wase, Deputy Speaker, Muktar Betara Aliyu, Yusuf Gagdi, Sada Soli, Sani Jaji and Miriam Onuoha.