10th National Assembly: APC fails to agree on zoning, to consult Tinubu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has said that the party will liaise with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

This followed the failure of the party to agree on a zoning formula at its National Working Committee meeting on Wednesday.

Adamu, who spoke at the end of the NWC meeting in Abuja with newsmen, said: “When we do the zoning meeting, we don’t just go alone as a party.

“Zoning is to take along the person who has the mandate of this country, the President-elect, Senator Bola Tinibu.

“We want to take him along.

“He travelled out of the country after the election and he came back only last week and we have to carry him along.”

Adamu added that the party would not interfere in any interest canvassed in choosing the persons to lead the two chambers of the 10th National Assembly, whether its on zoning or individual interest.

He said that the party had to, however, find a way of persuasively reaching some level of consensus.

“That is what we are working on. It is not a one day affair,” the APC national chairman said.

Also speaking, Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, said the APC was united behind Adamu in spite of speculation of crisis within its leadership.

He added that genuine issues raised by some of the party’s members were being looked into by the NWC.

On issues of zoning the leadership position of the incoming 10the National Assembly, Morka said the party was not in a hurry to arrive at such decision.

He said: “We looked at some internal and domestic house keeping matters with a colleague that you know who has expressed his concerns about something he believes the party should be doing.

“We deliberated completely about it.

“And as we speak, a committee that was set up to complete that conversation is in progress.”

He said the committee would fully rectify all issues and offer final recommendations on the subject to the party’s leadership.

Morka added: “The party stands completely united behind the leadership of our National Chairman, Adamu, and we are all standing together.

“The concerns raised by our colleague is being looked into.

“And I think in due course, we will have very specific conclusions of those concerns.”