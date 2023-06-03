10th National Assembly: Akpabio, Barau host 65 senators

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th Senate, the Senators Godswill Akpabio and Jibril Barau campaign team has hosted 65 senators-elect, with the parliamentarians pledging to vote for the candidates on June 13 when the assembly would be inaugurated.

The meeting, in Abuja on Thursday, was attended by senators-elect from the All Progressives Congress and opposition.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Working Committee of the APC under the Chairmanship of Senator Abdullahi Adamu had endorsed Senator Akpabio and Senator Barau for Senate President and Deputy Senate respectively.

President Tinubu had mandated a ranking lawmaker, Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno), to lead the Akpabio/Barau campaign team.

At the meeting, which had in attendance an elder statesman, Segun Osoba, and former National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the senators-elect gave their commitment to the Akpabio, Barau ticket.

The immediate past Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi (APC, Ebonyi), and a ranking lawmaker, Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia, APGA) were in attendance.

A senator-elect, who attended the meeting, said the attendance was not limited to members of the APC, adding that it was a fruitful session.

He said: “As an APC founding member, I cannot work against what our party and the President have endorsed.

“We are fully committed to the Akpabio/Barau ticket.

“We want President Tinubu to succeed.

“Anybody working against the duo of Akpabio and Barau would be considered an enemy within.

“Thus, we are hoping (former Governor Abdulaziz) Yari and (Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji) Kalu will withdraw from the race and join this team.”

