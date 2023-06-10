10th NASS: Why South should be given Presidency — Clark

Elder statesman and Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark, says the South should be allowed to produce the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly for equity, justice and fair play.

The former Federal Commissioner for Information said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday.

Clark, also the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, said in the interview in Abuja that he was not bothered about zoning.

He saidL “I’m talking about equity, justice and fair play.

“All I’m saying is if the president and his vice are Muslims and the Chief Justice of Nigeria is a Muslim, then what we are saying is the president of the Senate should be given to a Southerner, a Christian Southerner, to show that this country is not being ruled by Muslims alone.

“This is a very serious issue which must be considered by our most distinguished senators.

“All the senators, the 109 of them, should put Nigerians first before their states, before their religion, before their ethnicity.

“No Nigerian will accept a situation where he is a second class citizen, where he doesn’t know what is happening in his government.

“They should look at the Constitution of Nigeria.

“There is no state religion.

“Nigeria is a secular country.”