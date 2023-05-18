10th NASS: Why North Central deserves Speakership – Plateau Rep

Rep. Yusuf Gagdi (APC-Plateau) says the North Central Senatorial District deserves to be rewarded with the Speakership of the 10th National Assembly.

He spoke with newsmen in Abuja, saying the zone gave its best to the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 polls.

Gagdi said the party came second with the number of votes it gave to the APC.

He said that the performance of the APC in the North Central saw the party produce 11 Senators, ahead of the North West, which produced 10 Senators.

Gagdi added that if the North Central had given such quantum of support to the APC in the elections, it would have been fair to zone the speakership to the sub region.

He said it was unfair for the APC to have zoned two elective positions to the North West.

He said: “By now the message should have been very clear to the party that no reasonable Nigerian is comfortable of having six geopolitical zones with one getting two elective posts out of six.

“Nigeria has six statutory positions of the President, the Vice President, Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.”

Gagdi said instead of sharing one to each zone, the party domiciled the two in one zone.

He said: “And some are telling us the North Central has the position of the chairman of the party and we should have the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“This is not fair to us.

“The party chairman has limited powers so that cannot be counted.

“Up till today, I don’t believe that the President-elect is aware of the consensus arrangement or whether it is his own idea.

“No.

“That is why we keep challenging the decision of the party.

“Because it is the party that issued the directive.

“The man has promised that he would reward loyalty and commitment.”