10th NASS: Umahi steps down for Akpabio 

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has dropped his Senate presidency ambition.

Umahi, a Senator representing Ebonyi South Senatorial district has however endorsed a former Akwa Ibom State Governor and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

Umahi said: “My brother (Akpabio) came to consult with me. Yesterday, I saw the president-elect on his invitation and he told me that he is already committed, and that please ‘don’t run’ I accepted and stepped down for my brother, Senator Akpabio.

“He is my consensus candidate. I also step down for him as the deputy Senate president.”

In the same vein, Ali Ndume, Senator representing Borno South, said Akpabio is the president’s preferred choice but was unclear on which President he was referring to.

“As you can see, I am leading the campaign for Akpabio because he is the president’s preferred candidate and we have to put the interest of the country, the party, above any other interest,” Ndume said.