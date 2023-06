President Bola Tinubu has met with the newly inaugurated President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

The Imo State Governor and Chairman Technical Committee on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Senate election, Hope Uzodinma was also in attendance at the meeting.

They were accompanied by Lagos Governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu and former Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

President Tinubu had earlier in the day hosted former President Goodluck Jonathan in his office.